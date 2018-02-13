ABC and dick clark productions said today that the 2018 American Music Awards is shifting to a Tuesday in the fall. The fan-voted trophy show will air live October 9 from 8-11 PM ET. Last year’s AMAs aired on a Sunday in November.

The American Music Awards honors artists in Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack. Marquee non-genre awards include New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

American Music Awards nominees are based on fan interactions as reflected in Billboard magazine and its website, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring.

DCP produces the annual show, with Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan executive producing the 2018 awards. Larry Klein, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are the producers.