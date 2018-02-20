CTV has acquired the new season of American Idol from FremantleMedia International for a midseason premiere. The new iteration of the singing competition with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will anchor CTV Two’s schedule Sundays and Mondays at 8 PM ET/ 9 PM MT, beginning March 11, the same date it premieres on ABC in the U.S.

American Idol joins the previously announced pickup of three new CTV Two midseason comedies – Living Biblically (Feb. 26), Splitting Up (March 27), and Alex, Inc. (March 28). CTV Two also announced today the addition of two more series to the network: Gotham, moving to a new Thursday at 8 PM ET / 9 PM MT time slot beginning March 1, and Masterchef Junior, returning to CTV Two Fridays at 8 PM ET / 9 PM MT with a two-hour premiere on March 2.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of Core Media Group. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.

“American Idol is a historic franchise,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming. “We are looking forward to reintroducing the series and its star-studded judging panel to Canadians as a new anchor for CTV Two.”