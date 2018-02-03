Starz’s drama series American Gods has hired Jesse Alexander as the new showrunner for Season 2, Deadline has learned.

Alexander will share showrunning duties with Neil Gaiman for the second season, replacing series creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who abruptly exited after Season 1.

Alexander has worked with Fuller on series such as Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery.

No one addressed the reasons behind Green and Fuller’s exit, but there was speculation that their departures stemmed from disagreements over the series’ budget.

“Not surprisingly if you’ve seen the show it’s not an inexpensive show,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said during January’s TCA. “Budget is always a factor although Fremantle has been terrific in wanting to invest. It’s a big show, it’s a monster show and it’s faced many of the challenges that terrific complex premium shows face trying to get seasons, especially when art comes before commerce.“

Albrecht also said at TCA that Fremantle was working on a way for Fuller and Green to continue to be involved in the series.

Toplined by Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle, the first season of the mythological fantasy drama got off to a strong ratings start and earned a quick Season 2 renewal.

In addition to Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery, Alexander’s other credits include Heroes, Alias and Lost.