Epix has sets its correspondents for Season 2 of America Divided, which looks at the most provocative news headlines and cultural topics in recent months. Set for the second go-round are Gretchen Carlson, Diane Guerrero, Nick Offerman, Jussie Smollett and Martin Sensmeier.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Carlson is the former Fox News Channel host whose allegations against FNC founder and boxx Roger Ailes led to his resignation. She will take viewers to the halls of Congress to uncover a culture of sexual harassment and show the complex and often-tedious journey of her efforts to get a bipartisan bill introduced in Congress to better help harassment victims in the workplace.

Guerrero, the daughter of deported immigrant parents, travels to Houston to witness the growing conflict over sanctuary cities in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Native American actor Sensmeier travels to Utah’s San Juan County to investigate the controversy over the Bears Ears National Monument. While there, he uncovers the decades of struggle for equality by the county’s Native citizens.

Offerman travels to the coal country of eastern Kentucky to investigate the looming collapse of the coal industry and explores its legacy. While there he meets the rising voices calling for a different future.

Smollett travels to Tennessee to witness the growing movement to bring down Confederate monuments and commemorate the deaths of thousands of African-Americans lynched during decades of racial terror.

America Divided is produced by Divided Films in association with RadicalMedia. In addition to, It is executive produced by Lear, Carlson, Smollett, director-showrunner Lucian Read, Richard Rowley, Brent Miller, Jon Kamen and Justin Wilkes; Shoshana Guy serves as co-EP.