A little more than a year after offering a loan that stabilized RLJ Entertainment, AMC Networks is making a $60 million offer to take over the company behind streaming service Acorn TV and the Urban Movie Channel (UMC).

The cable programmer, which owns AMC, as well as channels including SundanceTV and IFC and SVOD service Shudder, is to acquire the shares in the company that it does not already own following an investment in October 2016.

AMC, which cautioned that the bid may not necessarily come to fruition, said it would pay $4.25 for each share not currently owned by AMC or Johnson, a 10% premium on the closing price on Friday. Since it extended the loan in October 2016, it noted, RLJ shares have risen 126%.

The company said an “independent committee” formed by RLJ would be best suited to evaluate the proposal.

RLJ Entertainment was founded by BET founder Robert L. Johnson in 2012 and also operates a film arm, which recently acquired the U.S. rights to Margot Robbie’s Terminal. Through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited.

An RLJ-AMC combination makes sense for both parties. AMC, like all TV programmers, is moving quickly to diversify its holdings as once-reliable revenue streams such as affiliate sales and advertising have been affected by the evolution of the traditional bundle. In addition to Shudder, AMC has also launched subscription service Sundance Now and AMC Premiere, a commercial-free subscription version of its namesake network available to Comcast Xfinity subscribers.

With Acorn’s British focus, there is also a match to be made with BBC America, which AMC Networks also controls.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal counsel to AMC Networks in connection with the transaction.