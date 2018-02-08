Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has optioned rights to Daughters of the Resistance: Valor, Fury and the Untold Story of Women Resistence Fighters In Hitler’s Ghettos, a book proposal from author Judy Batalion. DreamWorks Pictures will take on the film based on the book, a narrative history that details the previously untold story of young Jewish women and girls who fought in the resistance against the Nazis. Batalion, a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, discovered the women’s first-hand accounts in Yiddish. She will be a co-producer, Amblin says. William Morrow is set to publish the book in 2020. No word on a director, but Spielberg has a full plate right now.