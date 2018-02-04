Longtime Warner Bros TV PR executive Tammy Golihew has joined Amazon Studios as Director of Publicity.

Golihew will oversee publicity for all Prime Originals including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle, The Man in the High Castle, and The Tick. She’ll work closely with Vicky Eguia, Director of Publicity for Amazon Original Movies, and will report directly to Craig Berman, VP of Public Relations and Publicity, Amazon Entertainment.

The appointment of Golihew, a seasoned and well regarded TV publicity executive, comes as Amazon is in the final stages of its search for a new head of Amazon Studios to replace Roy Price.

Golihew moves to Amazon from Warner Bros. TV, where she most recently served as EVP Scripted Marketing and Communications. Golihew joined WBTV in 2006 as VP Publicity in the Worldwide Television Marketing unit, working her way up the ranks to her most recent position. In that role, she oversaw all aspects of marketing, strategic business communications, consumer publicity and social media efforts related to scripted programming from the production divisions of the WBTV Group, including Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and the Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content.

Prior to her stint at WBTV, Golihew served as VP, Entertainment, at BNC Public Relations, and earlier as Director, Media Relations, for Sony Pictures Television.

Golihew has served on the Board of Governors of the Television Academy, representing the Public Relations peer group, since January 2015.