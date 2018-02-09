EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is moving its Sundance Film Festival premiere Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot from May 11 to July 13.

Given the positive critical and audience reaction coming out of Park City for the Gus Van Sant-directed biopic, Amazon felt that a mid-summer launch was prime, much in the same way that they opened their 2017 Sundance pick-up The Big Sick last June under Lionsgate. That movie legged out to close to $43M at the domestic B.O. and notched an original screenplay Oscar nomination for husband and wife team Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Don’t Worry will receive a limited release.

Don’t Worry is based on the memoir by John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix), who became paralyzed after a car accident at age 21 and turned to drawing as a form of therapy. Jonah Hill and Jack Black also star. It’s one of two Amazon movies the three-time Oscar nominee has next year in addition to the April crime noir You Were Never Really Here. It’s also Phoenix’s second movie with Rooney Mara along with their biblical pic Mary Magdalene.

Van Sant adapted, has screenplay credit and, separately, story credits with Jack Gibson & William Andrew Eatman. Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Steve Golin, Nicolas Lhermitte are producing.