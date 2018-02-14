Amazon is bulking up its European television services with a number of new originals in France and Germany as well as a major acquisition of U.S. legal drama The Good Fight.

The SVOD service has ordered German crime drama Beat, set in Berlin’s music scene. The show, which stars Berlin Station’s Jannis Niewohner, is produced by Hellinger/Doll Filmproduktion, Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany and Pantaleon Films. It tells the story of a human organ trafficking ring in Berlin’s underground club scene. The show, which also stars Karoline Herfurth (You Are Wanted), Christian Berkel (Inglourious Basterds), Alexander Fehling (Labyrinth of Lies) and Kostja Ullmann (My Blind Date With Life), is set to air later this year.

It has also ordered French/German co-production Deutsch-Les Landes. The show, which is produced by Bavaria Fiction and Newen, is set in a French village on the verge of bankruptcy and stars Marie-Anne Chazel and Roxane Duran. Written by Alexandre Charlot and Franck Magnier, it is directed by Denis Dercourt.

“We launched Prime Video in France and Belgium just over one year ago, and we’re proud today to announce our first French Prime Original with Deutsch-Les-Landes,” said Amazon Video EU’s VP Jay Marine. “This is just the beginning for us, as we will keep on bringing the best of French and international TV, including new French Originals, to our customers here.”

Elsewhere, the digital platform has picked up first-window rights to The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight in a raft of territories. In Europe, it will air the CBS All Access drama in Belgium and France, and has also struck a deal with CBS Studios International to run the show in Japan, Latin America, New Zealand, Portugal, South Korea and Turkey.

“Amazon continues to be a great partner, both in the U.S. and internationally, and we’re excited to bring their Prime Video members this terrific roster of critically acclaimed and commercially successful series,” said Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Studios International. “This marks another unique example of how we can window and monetize our growing slate of CBS programming for clients and audiences around the world.”