‘Amazing Stories’: Executive Producer Hart Hanson Exits Apple Series Reboot

Hart Hanson has departed Apple’s upcoming reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, on which he had served as an executive producer. He joins fellow executive producer Bryan Fuller, who stepped down as showrunner. The departures are due to creative differences.

Former Bones showrunner Hanson had been brought in to partner with Fuller and help him when Apple late last year made a 10-episode straight-to-series deal for a remake of the cult Spielberg-produced anthology series, which aired from 1985-87 on NBC. Hanson exited Amazing Stories around the same as Fuller as neither felt Apple or Amblin shared their mutual vision for the series, sources said.

Reimagining the original anthology, Amazing Stories “will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.” In addition to Spielberg, Amazing Stories is executive produced by Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

In addition to creating, executive producing and showrunning the long-running Fox producedural Bones, Hanson also was creator of spinoff The Finer as well as Fox’s Backstrom.

