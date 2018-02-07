Bryan Fuller has exited as showrunner of Apple’s upcoming reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories over creative differences. It is unclear whether he would have a different role on the project. He had not delivered a script to Apple before his amicable departure.

Hannibal and American Gods’ Fuller had been attached to the project since it was originally set up at NBC two years ago. The tech giant made a 10-episode straight-to-series deal for a remake of the cult Spielberg-produced anthology series, which aired from 1985-1987 on NBC, late last year.

Fuller focused his attention on Amazing Stories recently after exiting American Gods as co-showrunner. He also exited CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery while it was in pre-production, making Amazing Stories the third consecutive series based on major IP that he has left.

Reimagining the original anthology, Amazing Stories “will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.” In addition to Spielberg and Fuller, Amazing Stories is executive produced by Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Hart Hanson, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

The original Amazing Stories got an initial two-season order. It did not attract wide enough audiences and was canceled, but its has developed a devoted cult following, something streaming services crave. The NBC series won five Emmys, including one for guest actor John Lithgow, and earned Spielberg a directing nom for the memorable World War II-themed episode “The Mission.”