Quick Draw alumna Allison Dunbar is set for a recurring role opposite Ron Perlman on the third season of Sony’s Crackle series StartUp. The series explores what happens when a brilliant, yet controversial tech idea gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of “tech entrepreneurs.” Dunbar will play Kelly, Wes’s (Perlman) longtime friend and trusted lawyer. Shrewd and unpredictable, her fast-paced life style has caused her personal life to devolve into chaos, forcing her into a mutually dependent loyalty with Wes. Dunbar recently recurred on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and was a series lead on the Hulu series Quick Draw. She’s repped by BRS Gage and Working Entertainment.

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó has booked a recurring role on the second season of Crackle’s Snatch. The series centers on a group of twentysomething, up-and-coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. Corberó will play Ines, a gun for hire known for her driving skills. She is whip-smart and street savvy, who is employed by the head of the San Toledo crime syndicate. She’s confident, fun and laser focused on the job… that is until she meets a fellow criminal, Albert. Corberó most recently starred in the Netflix thriller series La Casa Papel, where she received a best actress nomination at the Premios Feroz. She recently completed filming a starring role in Julio Medem’s El Árbol de la Sangre.