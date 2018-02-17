Emmy-award winner Alfre Woodward will have a guest-star role on Fox’s Empire as Renee, Cookie’s mother, who comes back for a turbulent reunion.

Empire comes back with new episodes on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 ET/PT on Fox. The Lee Daniels/Danny Strong musical drama centers on Empire Entertainment and the drama of its founding family. Taraji P. Henson plays Cookie Lyon, the ex-wife of hip hop mogul Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), who served a 17-year prison sentence and also has her own company.

Woodard’s work as an actor has earned her an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy Awards and 17 Emmy nominations, three Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and a Golden Globe. Her body of work includes Martin Ritt’s Cross Creek; the cable film Mandela, for which she was honored with an ACE award for her portrayal of Winnie Mandela; and Lawrence Kasdan’s Grand Canyon, among other projects.

Most recently, she appeared in 12 Years A Slave, directed by Steve McQueen; in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War; and in the horror movie Annabelle.

She next will be heard as the voice of Sarabi in director Jon Favreau’s The Lion King.