Alec Baldwin brought back his Donald Trump to Saturday Night Live, wolfing an Egg McMuffin as he phoned in to Fox and Friends for his daily intelligence briefing, bragging about his State of the Union speech. “A lot of folks are saying it was better than Martin Luther King Jr’s I Dream of Jeannie speech.”

Tonight’s cold open (watch a clip below), a Fox and Friends parody, had Trump chatting with obsequious hosts Steve Doocy (Alex Moffat), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Beck Bennett).

“My State of the Union speech was watched by 10 billion people including all of China,” Baldwin told the fawning hosts. “And they say there’s only 7 billion people on earth so where did other 3 billion come from? Illegals? I don’t know.”

Baldwin’s appearance followed two other guests: Cecily Strong’s Hope Hicks and Chris Redd’s Louis Farakahn. “He’s not a politician,” gushed Bennett’s Kilmeade. “He’s a minister!”

And anti-FBI, which is all the hosts needed to know.

“The FBI is a nest of vipers and devils,” Redd’s Farakahn preached before telling the hosts and all white people face a coming day of reckoning – “even you bubblehead,” he said to Kilmeade, the insult sailing over his head.

Tonight’s guest host is Natalie Portman, who did not appear in the cold open.