Veteran unscripted TV and sports broadcasting agent Evan Dick has exited CAA to launch Exit 39, a production and management company, which has signed a first-look development deal with The Great British Bake Off producers Love Productions. Dick is keeping his ties with CAA, which will rep Exit 39 and will share clients with him, including ESPN’s Jemele Hill, whom Dick repped at the agency and whom he will now manage via Exit 39.

Under the pact with Love Prods., Exit 39, named after the exit off the Long Island expressway where Dick grew up, will focus on the development of documentary films and series with a specialized focus on sports, as well as the development of formats for primetime broadcast and cable.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Evan and Exit 39,” Love’s co-founder Richard McKerrow and Love Productions USA head Kevin Bartel said in a joint statement. “There is a shared passion for ground breaking non-fiction programming and a desire to further deliver on the mission to stay sharp as one of the global leaders in producing premium content,”

Since moving from ICM to CAA in 2012, Evan established himself as a leading sports broadcasting and unscripted talent packaging rep, with clients such as ESPN’s Hill, Chauncey Billups, Pablo Torre, Cassidy Hubbarth and others. He brokered many primetime broadcast network talent deals, including Alec Baldwin as the host of Match Game and Alfonso Ribeiro on America’s Funniest Home Videos, both airing on ABC. Evan also represented sports production company DLP Media Group and sold several sports-related documentaries and docuseries, including a number of ESPN 30 For 30 films such as The Fab Five, One & Done / Ben Simmons (Showtime Sports) and On Freddie Roach (HBO Sports).

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Love Productions. Richard and Kevin have impeccable taste and a forward-thinking approach to producing premium content,” Dick said. “I’ve been honored to share the past six years with amazing colleagues at CAA and I’m excited to continue working together in this next chapter.”

Love Productions also is repped by CAA.