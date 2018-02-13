The AFI Directing Workshop for Women has revealed its 2018-2019 participants, who will partake in several months of tuition-free film education program, leading to the production of short films, which will be screened at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles next year.

The new trainees are Parisa Barani, Zoe Bell, Jessica Kaye, Shilpi Roy, Amber Sealey, Siyou Tan, Carly Usdin and Talia Zucker. You can check out their bios here.

Launched in 1974, the training program seeks to increase the number of women working as directors in film and television.

Recent participants include Milena Govich (AFI DWW, Class of 2018), who will be premiering her DWW short film Unspeakable at the upcoming SXSW Film Festival, as well as Katrelle Kindred (AFI DWW, Class of 2018), who premiered her DWW short film, War Paint, in the shorts section at this year’s Sundance film fest.

In addition, DWW Class of 2017 alum Courtney Hoffman will be adapting her DWW short, The Good Time Girls, into her first feature, and has also signed on to direct the action film Ruthless for Amblin Partners.