Amanda Hill will leave her post as Chief Marketing Officer at A+E Networks in May to take on a similar role at London department store Harrods.

A company spokesman told Deadline the move stemmed from Hill and her husband wanting to move back to their native UK after a relatively short period living in the U.S.

A+E, the Hearst-ABC joint venture that owns major networks such as A&E, Lifetime and History, will look to replace Hill in the coming months.

Hill was promoted in September 2016 to the newly created position of CMO, reporting to CEO Nancy Dubuc, who called her “a true talent who is creative in everything she does.”

Hill oversaw marketing for A+E brands and businesses in the U.S. and abroad, including major cable networks such as A&E and Lifetime, across platforms from linear TV to direct-to-consumer to OTT and digital. Before her promotion, she spent about a year as Chief Creative Officer, leading international marketing, communications and programming teams.

Before arriving at A+E, Hill was Chief Brands Officer for BBC Worldwide, where she developed the brand strategy for all of BBC Worldwide’s businesses and formats. She led global launches of three new genre brands, plus more than a dozen show brands, including Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear and Doctor Who.

The New York Post first reported the news about Hill.