Newly appointed ITV America CEO David George has set his senior executive team, naming Adam Sher president and David Eilenberg Chief Creative Officer. Both report to George. Additionally, Heath Banks and Danielle Bibbo have been elevated to EVPs.

Sher, who previously was Chief Creative Officer at ITV America, will now have responsibility for all development, production and operations across the company’s production labels that include ITV Entertainment (Hell’s Kitchen, The Four: Battle for Stardom), Leftfield Pictures (Alone), Sirens Media (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Loud TV (Tiny House Nation), Outpost Entertainment (Forged in Fire), Thinkfactory Media (Hatfields & McCoys) and High Noon (Fixer Upper), as well as the company’s talent production deals and partnerships.

Eilenberg, who has been serving as president of US production label ITV Entertainment (Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen, The Four, the new Queer Eye for Netflix, A&E’s The First 48) will guide the company’s creative strategy, leveraging intellectual property, and identifying and managing emerging cable, broadcast and digital platform growth opportunities across the group. Maintaining creative oversight of ITV Entertainment, he also will work closely with ITV’s UK team to exploit a range of formats for US development and production.

ITV America

Longtime ITV America executive Heath Banks, formerly chief operating officer at ITV Creative (ITV America’s in-house production group), has been upped to EVP, operations, at ITV America. Banks will have oversight of all production management, finance and business operations for all ITV America production labels.

Danielle Bibbo, formerly SVP of production for ITV Creative, also has been elevated to EVP, business development at ITV America. She will spearhead strategic initiatives for production across the group, including corporate partnerships, co-productions, and creating and mining new business models for production.

Both Banks and Bibbo will continue working closely with ITV America Chief Operating Officer Chris Valentini.

“Both Adam Sher and David Eilenberg have consistently outperformed expectations at every level: from smart strategies and deal making to a talent-first approach to creative and flawless execution,” said George. “I am enormously confident and eager to continue to work with both Adam and David as they step into their well-deserved roles as president and CCO, respectively. I am also thrilled to promote Heath Banks and Danielle Bibbo whose stellar work on the production, operations and business development fronts affords ITV America the luxury of creative risk-taking and other big swings that help us remain at the top of our game.”