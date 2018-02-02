Adam Shankman is attached to direct Paramount Player’s What Men Want, the Taraji P. Henson-starring comedy inspired by the 2000 Nancy Meyers romantic comedy, What Women Want, which was toplined by Mel Gibson.

The revamp centers on a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear mens’ thought, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

The studio has set a release date for January 11, 2019.

Variety was first to break the news of Shankman’s attachment.