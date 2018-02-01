Adam Sandler and Chris Rock get considerable mileage out of a hot car in this new trailer for The Week Of, a Netflix original movie bowing April 27.

The comedy reteams the old Saturday Night Live buddies, along with SNL vet Robert Smigel, who directs, in a tale of two polar opposite dads forced to spend a week together for the wedding of their children.

The trailer is built around Sandler, as father of the bride, and Rock, the groom’s dad, enduring a road trip in a stuffy car, with Sandler reluctant to engage the air conditioner, despite a boiling Rock.

The Week Of also stars former SNLer Rachel Dratch and Steve Buscemi. Smigel directs from the script he co-wrote with Sandler. The film was announced last year as part of Sandler’s first pact with Netflix, and also marks a co-starring role for one of the streaming services biggest stand-up stars in Rock.

The comedy is produced by Happy Madison Productions with Sandler and Allen Covert serving as producers and Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy serving as executive producers.

The Week Of premieres globally on Netflix April 27. Catch the trailer above.