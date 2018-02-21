EXCLUSIVE: Actress-singer Greice Santo (Jane the Virgin) is completing a debut single with 16-time Grammy-winning producer Humberto Gatica to empower women to stand up to sexual predators and sexual harassment. The song, “Você Você,” is about how a woman wants to go out and dance but is relentlessly pursued by a man who harasses her and offers her money and work in return for sexual favors. The Spanish-language track will be available on iTunes next month.

The Brazilian model and actress says she has been sexually harassed “many times” throughout her career. “I’ve been inspired by the courage of all the women in the #MeToo movement to finally take a stand against this and say: ‘No more’,” she said.

The Chilean-American Gatica has worked with Selena Gomez, Michael Buble, Madonna, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and more. He told Deadline that he decided to take part in the project to show his support for the women who have bravely shared their stories as part of the #MeToo movement. “This is all about helping to empower women to get their voices heard,” he said.

The song was written by Jaime Ciero, who last year sued Disney over “Let it Go,” claiming the song from the worldwide animated hit Frozen was inspired by Ciero’s 2008 track “Volar.”

“We deliberately chose to have Jaime Ciero write an upbeat, fun song because we want to try and reach as many people as possible — but its message is serious,” said Gatica. “This is about women standing up for themselves and others.”

Santo added: “Like many women in this industry I have been sexually harassed in this town far too many times starting back in 2012 … I know how it feels to be disrespected and taken advantage of – but now it’s my turn to fight back with something very powerful and lasting — music.”

“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to work with the hugely talented Humberto Gatica to address this issue through song,” said Santo. “For someone who grew up poor in the ghettos of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — it is like a dream come true to work with the legendary Hum.”

She said while “Você Você” is a light-hearted pop song, “the message is to all the predators out there, to all the men who have abused their power, to all those who thought they could get away with it — enough is enough. This is our time now, and no woman should ever have to suffer like this again.”

Two years ago, Santo set up her own initiative to inspire and help abused and vulnerable women called Glam With Greice. Through the initiative she has helped dozens of bullied and battered women in need with free makeovers, new fashion outfits and concert tickets.