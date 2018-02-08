EXCLUSIVE: Action Man, Britain’s answer to G.I. Joe, is getting his movie closeup. Paramount Players is developing a film based on the Hasbro military figure doll set, and Brian Robbins’ division has just set James Bobin to direct it. Paddington 2‘s Simon Farnaby will write the script, and Hasbro is producing.

Bobin directed two Muppets movies and Alice Through the Looking Glass. Raised in Hampshire, England, he likely grew up with those action figures. Paramount deferred comment to Hasbro, which was unresponsive. Considering Hasbro tried to buy Lionsgate and has been involved in so many branded toy films including Transformers and G.I. Joe, it is surprising the company doesn’t appear to have PR that returns calls and emails.

