Abrams Artists Agency continues to expand its alternative programming and digital department with the hire of Jared Thompson.

Thompson moves to Abrams after seven years at Rebel Entertainment. He’ll focus on the representation of producers, supervising producers, production companies, on-camera talent in broadcast, cable, syndication and digital markets as well as creators of unscripted television programs.

Thompson reports to Alec Shankman, Senior Vice President and Head of the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, and Licensing Department and works closely with the department’s Derek Blum who joined the agency in November.

Thompson has represented Emmy-winning producers from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and documentary 9/11. He’ll continue to rep showrunners and producers from A&E’s Intervention and HGTV’s Fixer Upper, among others. Thompson also has experience in project packaging and has closed deals with networks including Discovery Channel, Lifetime and WE TV.