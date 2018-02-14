EXCLUSIVE: With the ban on elephant trophy imports having been in the news this year, Abramorama just acquired a very timely story: Ashley Bell’s feature documentary Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story.

The film follows Bell and a team of elephant rescuers — led by world-renowned Asian elephant conservationist and Time magazine’s Hero of Asia, Sangdeaun Lek Chailert — as they mission 480 miles across Thailand to rescue a 70-year-old partially blind trekking elephant and bring her to freedom. The film will begin its North American rollout on April 20 in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22.

Abramorama’s other documentary releases have included Ron Howard’s Gramm Award-winning The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, Brett Morgen and National Geographic’s Oscar-nominated Jane, Showtime’s National Board of Review winner Listen to Me Marlon and Draft House Releasing’s 2016 Documentary Academy Award-nominee and IDA Best Documentary Winner The Look of Silence.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing [Love & Bananas], which is a thoughtful and timely insider’s look highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation that is now more important than ever,” said Abramorama COO Karol Martesko-Fenster. “It’s a poignant testament to Ms. Chailert’s tireless work presented in an intimate fashion that helps us all relate to the unique plight of Asian trekking elephants.”

The film tackles the issue of what can be done to prevent the extinction of Asian elephants, which are at risk of becoming trophies and product imports for man’s desire and greed.

The film is written by Bell, John Michael McCarthy and Fernanda Rossi. Executive producers are Steve Bannerman, David Casselman, Pam Casselman, Ian Hultquist, Sofia Hultquist, Samantha Housman, Leandro Marini and Roddy Tabatabai. It is produced by Bell, McCarthy and Ross M. Dinerstein.

Abramorama is handling the global release and rights management for the film on behalf of production companies Grumble Grumble, Change for Balance and Campfire.