ABC has given a pilot greenlight to untitled single-camera workplace comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Justin Noble, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

Written by Noble, the untitled project (fka How May We Hate You?) is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor executive produce alongside Trilling, whose TrillTV has a pod deal with Kapital. Noble co-executive produces.

A multi-camera comedy adaptation of How May We Hate You? was in development at CBS last season with the same executive producers and a different writer. The original studio, CBS TV Studios, is back for the new take in co-production with ABC Studios.

This is Kaplan’s fourth broadcast pilot order this season and third for TrillTV. Kapital and ThrillTV also have boarded the CBS Ajay Sahgal comedy pilot Pandas In New York, bringing their 2018 pilot count to 5 and 4, respectively.

This is ABC’s sixth single-camera comedy pilot order this season, joining an untitled project from My Name Is Earl executive producer Bobby Bowman; The Greatest American Hero reboot; Single Parents, from Liz Meriwether and JJ Philbin; Steps, from Kristin Newman; and Three Rivers from Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer. The network also has multi-cam Most Likely To from Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions, along with the straight-to-series Kenya Barris/Alec Baldwin sitcom.