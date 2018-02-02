ABC has ordered another pilot, a single-camera comedy from My Name Is Earl executive producer Bobby Bowman, Condé Nast Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Written by Bowman, the Untitled Bobby Bowman Project is inspired by Bowman’s childhood growing up with a father with mental illness. The uplifting comedy features a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.

Bowman executive produces with Condé Nast’s Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa and 3 Arts’ Greg Walter.

Bowman frequently has worked with Greg Garcia, having served as a writer and/or producer on Garcia’s sitcoms Raising Hope, My Name Is Earl, Yes, Dear, and The Millers. His other credits include Family Guy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Flaked.

This is ABC’s fifth single-camera comedy pilot order this season, joining The Greatest American Hero reboot; Single Parents, from Liz Meriwether and JJ Philbin;

Steps, from Kristin Newman; and Three Rivers from Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer. The network also has multi-cam Most Likely To from Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions, along with the straight-to-series Kenya Barris/Alec Baldwin sitcom.

