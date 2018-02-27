It’s official. ABC has ordered Sundays with Alec Baldwin, a talk show based on Baldwin’s radio show and podcast Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin.

The network is airing the first episode, described as a sneak peek, following the 90th Oscars on Sunday, March 4, at 11:35 p.m. EST/10:00 p.m. PST, with guests Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon. ABC has ordered eight additional episodes to air later this year. The show is produced by Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures.

According to ABC, Sundays with Alec Baldwin will feature Baldwin in one-on-one conversations with some of the most interesting people from American pop culture.

Sources say that the talk show had been targeted for primetime. We hear that ABC filmed about 5 pilot episodes, some with and some without studio audience. The show stems from the deal he made with ABC Studios in August to host the network’s primetime game show Match Game.

“I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field,” said Baldwin. “I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.”

“Alec’s intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven’t seen before in this format,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn’t wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years.”

Baldwin hosts and executive produces Match Game, now in its third season on ABC. Additionally, Baldwin’s company, El Dorado Pictures, has a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios.

Jason Schrift (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) serves as executive producer.