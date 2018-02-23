ABC/Disney’s Freeform network has upped two key executives to VP roles. Deena Beach is now the VP, marketing strategy, while Dalia Ganz has been upped to VP, social media, digital marketing & synergy.

The appointments were announced by Tricia Melton, SVP, marketing, creative & branding, who spearheaded the launch of the new brand narrative and tagline, which was unveiled earlier this year at the network’s inaugural Freeform summit. Beach and Ganz will continue to report to Melton.

“Deena is a strategic marketing powerhouse who constantly strives to push our brand forward in new ways, and Dalia is one of the industry’s most creative and innovative leaders in social media,” said Melton. “Together, they are a powerful marketing team who will take Freeform to new heights.”

Previously an executive director, marketing strategy at Freeform, Beach will continue to lead marketing strategy developments for all network initiatives and development of all consumer marketing campaigns. She will also oversee off-air and on-air media planning for such shows as grown-ish, The Bold Type and Shadowhunters.

Beach started her career at Starcom Chicago, working on the Applebee’s and Allstate accounts before moving to Los Angeles to work on the Disney Channel and Disney Jr. accounts. Beach joined the network (then ABC Family) in 2010 as senior manager, media planning strategy and has worked her way up managing and developing marketing campaigns for Pretty Little Liars, Baby Daddy, The Fosters, Famous in Love and the network’s first full multi-platform viewership promotion and binge strategy for Beyond.

Ganz, most recently executive director, social media, digital marketing & synergy, will continue to oversee all social media initiatives for Freeform, as well as lead synergy and partnership marketing for the network with internal and external companies.

Having started her career at ABC Family, Ganz spearheaded the innovative and award winning Pretty Little Liars social media campaign, established many innovative partnerships such as Tumblr’s first “Ship Answer Time Q&A with the stars of ‘The Bold Type,’” and worked closely with non-profits tied to themes of the network’s original series.

Just last year, she led her team to make Pretty Little Liars and Shadowhunters the #1 and #2 shows on social media, with Shadowhunters also being the most talked-about TV program on Tumblr for the year.

Part of Disney|ABC Television, Freeform is Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, delivering a mix of original and acquired series, plus movies and the holiday events 13 Nights of Halloween and 25 Days of Christmas. The Freeform app is a service that allows viewers with participating TV subscription services access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via an array of devices.