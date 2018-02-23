Former The Grinder star Natalie Morales has landed the lead role in NBC comedy pilot Abby’s from Josh Malmuth, Mike Schur’s Fremulon, 3 Arts and Universal TV.

Written by Malmuth, Abby’s, which echoes the tradition of one of NBC’s best comedy series of all time, Cheers, is set at an unlicensed bar in San Diego where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community and allow them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.

Morales will play the title role of Abby. No nonsense, slight but strong, Abby is ex-military, a staff sergeant in the Army who did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Warmly convivial but never openly sentimental, Abby has found her calling, hosting friends and newcomers in her open-air backyard bar where locals find camaraderie and a kind of sanctuary. It’s her livelihood, her lifeblood and she’s clearly unnerved when her new landlord shows up citing all kinds of reasons why the whole venture is illegal.

Morales, known for her role as Claire on Fox’s The Grinder, currently recurs on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. The role also reunites Morales with Schur with whom she worked on Parks and Recreation. On the feature side, she was most recently seen as Rosie in Battle of the Sexes. Morales is repped by CAA, Bleecker Street Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.