Longtime literary representatives A.B. Fischer and Dennis Kim have partnered to create Literate, a television-focused boutique management and production company.

A.B. Fischer, most recently a partner at another boutique lit management firm, the Shuman Company, and Dennis Kim, who comes from Storied Media Group, bring a collective four decades of experience to the new venture.

Fischer and Kim, who have been friends for 15 years, had shared clients in the past and had frequently discussed working together. The timing finally worked when Kim, who was contemplating his next move, heard from Fischer who told him he had just left The Shuman Co. to start a new venture.

Joining Fischer and Kim at Literate are a number of creator/showrunners and TV writers — many under overall deals — as well as director/producers. The list includes Suits creator/showrunner Aaron Korsh, Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Coker, new The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, Valor creator/executive producer Kyle Jarrow, Jessica Jones executive producer Jack Kenny, Stranger Things‘ Justin Doble who inked an Amazon overall deal, Ringer creators Eric Charmelo & Nicole Snyder, Animal Kingdom executive producer Etan Frankel, Blindspot co-executive producer Alex Berger, Partners co-creator Robert Horn, writer-producers Diego Gutierrez (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), Joe Halpin (The Oath), Alexandra McNally (Under the Dome) and Tom Scharpling (Divorce), director-producer Robbie Duncan McNeill (Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce), and director Kate Woods (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.)

Fischer started his career in feature development before launching his own management company in 2001. He joined Larry Shuman’s The Shuman Co. in early 2006, and in 2015 became the first manager at the company to be elevated to a partner status alongside Shuman.

Kim began his career at UTA. He joined boutique TV lit agency The Rothman Agency in 1998, becoming a name partner in 2012. Kim then ran the TV literary department for Jeff Berg’s startup Resolution for a year before partnering with Todd Hoffman at his media management/production company Storied Media Group three and a half years ago.

During Kim’s tenure at SMG, the company landed three series, on which Kim served as an executive producer: APB at Fox and the upcoming The Oath on Crackle and Insatiable on Netflix. Hoffman and Kim are said to have split amicably as their businesses diverged, with Kim wanting to spend more time on client representation.