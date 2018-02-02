Debut of NBC’s A.P. Bio (0.9 demo rating, 3.178 million viewers) was a slow starter Thursday at 9:30 PM. While no barn burner, being NBC’s lowest demo performer for the night, it at least improved on how NBC had been doing in the slot with Great News. NBC’s 8 PM Superstore (1.1, 3.460M), 9 PM Will & Grace (1.2, 4.066M) and 10 PM Chicago Fire (1.0, 5.611M)) slid a tenth of a point compared to most recent original episodes. At 8:30 PM, The Good Place was steady in its finale, matching its high since October 1, and equaling its year ago season finale, which NBC declared a victory, given that the timeslot also the return of CBS’s Young Sheldon (2.3, 12.880M).



CBS’s The Big Bang Theory (2.8, 14.46M) topped the night in the demo and in total viewers. It and Young Sheldon were down a tenth compared to last originals two weeks back, while Mom (1.6, 9.236M), Life in Pieces (1.2, 7.082M) and S.W.A.T (1.0, 6.211M) all hung on to performances of most recent episodes.

ABC’s Scandal (1.4, 5.602M) tied its season demo high, – best season season debut – benefitting from dramatic plot developments. Bookending Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy (2.3, 8.847M) and How to Get Away with Murder (1.0, 3.662M) stayed steady week to week.

Fox’s The Four (1.3, 3.733M) inched up a tenth in the demo, as viewers got their last change to see one of the judges in the pre-taped episode; he’s not appearing in next week’s finale as second woman has came forward with claims of inappropriate conduct.

“Steady” also describes CW’s Supernatural (0.6, 1.688M) and Arrow (0.4, 1.235M), giving the network a 0.5, 1.46M viewer average for the night.

CBS (1.7, 9.35M) took the night in both total viewers and the demo, followed by ABC (1.6, 6.04M). Fox (1.2, 3.73M) ranked No. 3 in the demo while NBC (1.1, 4.18M) did so in total viewers.