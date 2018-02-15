Weeds alum Romany Malco has been cast as one of the leads alongside David Giuntoli in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

ABC

A Million Little Things, whose title stems from the popular adage,”Friendship isn’t a big thing – it’s a million little things,” is described as being in the tone of The Big Chill. The hourlong drama with comedy elements is about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives, but when one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Malco will play Rome, a depressed but very successful commercial director. Not quite the gig he went to film school for, he longs to be doing something more important than making the cheese in a Little Caesar’s pizza look delicious on camera.

DJ Nash penned the script and executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. The project reunites Malco with Nash after the actor co-starred in Nash’s 2012 pilot Let It Go.

Malco, known for his role as Conrad Shepard on Weeds, co-starred on Amazon’s Mad Dogs and recurred on Starz’s Blunt Talk. He next will be seen in his own film, Prison Logic, which he wrote, directed and stars in. Malco is repped by the Kohner Agency, Principato Young Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.