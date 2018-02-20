EXCLUSIVE: Christina Ochoa, star of the CW’s military drama Valor, has been cast as a series regular alongside Romany Malco and David Giuntoli in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them, Jon, dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Ochoa will portray Ashley, Jon’s assistant who literally holds the key to the group knowing what really caused Jon to do what he did. Ochoa’s casting is formally in second position to the CW’s freshman drama Valor, which did not get a back order and is not expected to be renewed for a second season.

In addition to toplining the CW’s Valor, Ochoa has been recurring on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. She also starred on Syfy’s Blood Drive. Ochoa is repped by Greene & Associates and Anonymous Content.