Christina Moses (The Originals) is set as one of the leads in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, written by Nash and directed by James Griffiths, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Moses will play Regina Howard. A talented chef with dreams of opening her own restaurant one day, Regina is living proof that there’s nothing stronger in this world than a determined woman. She and her husband Rome (Romany Malco) have the marriage we all want for ourselves but this bond will tested as she helps her husband confront his depression.

Moses will be seen in a co-starring role in AT&T Audience Network’s limited series Condor, which premieres June 6. She also recurs as Keelan on the CW’s The Originals and was a series regular on Containment. Moses is repped by Concept Talent Group, Nelson Management and attorney Ryan Nord at Hirsch, Wallersteiin.

