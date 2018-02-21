Anne Son has been cast as one of the leads opposite Romany Malco, David Giuntoli and Christina Ochoa in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them, Jon, dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Son will play Katherine who was once the fun one in the group but now is the mom to a son she loves while juggling being the parent she wants to be with her very successful law career.

This marks Son’s return to ABC where she previously had a talent holding deal. She is best known for her series regular role on another ABC ensemble drama about friends reuniting after years apart, the 2010 My Generation. On stage, Son starred in the Off-Broadway production of Smart People at the Second Stage Theatre opposite Joshua Jackson, Tessa Thompson and Mahershala Ali, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon. She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.