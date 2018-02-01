IFC Films has acquired A Kid Like Jake, the drama starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that just bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. Silas Howard directed, and Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra co-star with Ann Dowd and Amy Landecker. A summer release is planned.

The pic, written by Daniel Pearle who adapted his play, centers on Alex Wheeler (Danes) and her husband Greg (Parsons) ready to find the “right” New York primary school for their son, Jake, their 4-year-old who happens to prefer Disney princesses to G.I. Joe. They struggle to do right by their son in the study of intimacy and parenthood and the fantasies that accompany both.

Parsons produced with Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph for That’s Wonderful Productions, Paul Bernon for Burn Later Productions and Rachel Song for XS Media. Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman, David Bernon, Sam Slater, Jackie Bernon, Rowan Riley, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher, Patrick Howson, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri are exec producers.

IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco brokered the deal with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers. Bankside is handling international sales.