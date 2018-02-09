EXCLUSIVE: When you look at the 1980 comedy 9 to 5 and ask what has changed from the male chauvinist premise of that film, the #MeToo movement proves the answer is, absolutely nothing. What better timing for a new version of that hit, especially when original stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are eager for a reprise?

Jones REX/Shutterstock

2oth Century Fox is in the early stages of a new version that would focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in the workplace, who turn to the original trio for help in navigating and getting even with the course male higher-ups. Sources said that there are early talks for creator Pat Resnick to team with a young writer — actress-scribe Rashida Jones is the one they want — to find a handle that can make the concept relevant to a young comedy audience. The film will be produced by Shawn Levy, Resnick and Jonathan Baruch of Rain Management Group.

The actresses starred with Dabney Coleman, who played a sexist, narcissistic, lying bigot boss. The three play secretaries who watch themselves passed over for promotions, and their ideas stolen in a culture of rampant sexual harassment. After the boss blackmails one of the women (played by Parton) into sleeping with him, she instead shows up with her cohorts. They kidnap the boss and keep him tied up as the uncover his embezzlement scheme and a way to cash in.

The film was a huge hit, fueled by Parton’s theme song that was one of the biggest hit records of the decade. 9 to 5 was turned into a 2009 Broadway musical.

Jones is repped by UTA, Resnick with ICM Partners and Rain Management Group.