Fox’s new 9-1-1 (1.6 demo rating, 6.123 million viewers) was Wednesday’s “1” in the key 18-49 age bracket. Fox held steady, week to week, on the night with this solid mid-season launch from Ryan Murphy; its 9 PM show’s performance is set against its 8 PM lead-in, Fox’s The X-Files revival, (0.9, 3.547M) which slipped to new series lows in demo and total viewers.

Meanwhile, NBC’s 10 PM drama Chicago P.D. (1.2, 6.708M) was Wednesday’s No. 1 show of the night in total viewers. That net’s 8 PM drama, The Blacklist (1.1, 6.178M) equaled its best 18-49 rating since Nov. 2016, despite being preempted last week, matching its 100th episode’s 1.1 demo rating of two weeks ago. Law & Order: SVU (1.3, 5.593M) came in even with last week.

CBS’s The Amazing Race (1.2, 6.543M) was tops in the demo at 8 PM. The reality competition inched up 6% in viewers and grew 13%, and won the slot in the 18-49 demo, though it was not able to pull out of previous week’s season low 1.2 rating in the age bracket.

At 9 PM, CBS’s SEAL Team (1.0, 6.578M) returned after a one-week hiatus to win its hour in viewers (6.58m), followed by 10 PM’s Criminal Minds (1.0, 5.370M).

ABC’s repeat comedy night included The Goldbergs (1.1, 4.289M), Speechless (0.8, 3.181M), Modern Family (0.9, 3.478M), American Housewife (0.8, 2.985M), followed by an original The Match Game (0.7, 2.870M) at 10 PM.

CW’s night included Riverdale (0.5, 1.389M) stayed steady; Dynasty (0.2, 641K) continued to shed some lead-in performance but ticked up a hair in total viewers.

Fox (1.3, 4.835M) won the night in the demo; CBS (6.164M) in total viewers. NBC (1.2, 6.160M) finished a close second in both metrics. ABC (0.8, 3.279M) and CW (0.3, 1.015M) trailed.