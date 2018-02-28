A day after a group of about 100 French artists launched the #MaintenantOnAgit (Now We Act) campaign to facilitate access to justice for female victims of violence, a group of 300 artists and executives is backing the “5050 Pour 2020” (50/50 by 2020) movement. Among the founding signatories are Céline Sciamma, Lea Seydoux, Lily Rose Depp, Jacques Audiard, Robin Campillo, Laurent Cantet and Michèle Halberstadt.

Reminiscent of calls elsewhere for parity by 2020, the French group intends to work on issues of equality and diversity within the industry, and to start an Equality Observatory which will publish figures and analyze data in order to promote collective awareness and quantify progress. The 5050 group today published the findings of studies on behind-the-camera gender roles and the historic male/female split at the César Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscar.

Collectively, the group wrote on its brand new website: “For some months we’ve been asking ourselves… how to transform a moment into a movement. While the French film business has not been rocked by the shockwave of the Weinstein affair, it still seems essential to advance on concrete measures that go beyond just the subject of sexual violence… We must take this opportunity to work on equality and diversity because we are certain that opening the playing field will profoundly promote renewed creativity.”

One of the group’s first actions was to commission a study of the male/female divide behind-the-camera. It found that since 2006, 23% of 2066 people to have directed a feature film were women. Overall, the number of women directing narrative features has grown by four points since 2006 while female documentary directors are up 7 points but animation remains almost entirely male. The average budgets of female-helmed pictures were found to be 36% lower than those directed by men. The full study (in French) is here.

The moves today come ahead of Friday’s César Awards when France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma reward the industry with local filmdom’s highest honor. As we reported yesterday, attendees will sport white ribbons in support of the #MaintenantOnAgit movement. The 5050 Pour 2020 campaign today released new findings that examine the history of the awards in terms of gender.

In non-gender-specific categories, it was found that 19% of nominees in the past 42 years were women while 20% were winners. Only one woman, Tonie Marshall, has won for Best Director (she is one of the women behind today’s and yesterday’s industry actions). Women have a much better track record in editing where 57% of nominees have been female and 66% have been winners. For the full study, click here.

The group calls on public and private institutions, unions, festivals, juries and film schools to pay attention to “parity, youth and diversity so that the plurality of our country can be better represented.”