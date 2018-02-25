CBS has handed a pilot order to 25, a hybrid comedy from Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and Preacher and Future Man executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Sony Pictures TV, where Winston and Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures are based, will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Written by Winston, 25 (fka Best Friends) centers on twentysomething Kyle, who comes to Austin to finally convince his old best friend from camp they are perfect for each other. Unfortunately, she just got engaged. A lot of guys would give up; Kyle is not one of those guys. But to Kyle’s surprise, even though he came to town looking for “the one,” he might end up with much more than that.

Winston executive produces with Point Grey’s Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver.

This is Winston’s fourth pilot at CBS, following Bad Teacher, which went to series; the 2016 My Time/Your Time; and last season’s retooled version of Real Time.

