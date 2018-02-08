Officially, the XXIII Olympic Winter Games don’t start until Friday with the opening ceremony from the main stadium in PyeongChang, but athletes from the U.S. and Russia debuted mixed doubles curling Wednesday night on NBC Sports Network, and skating and skiing begin tonight on NBC in primetime. With the unspoken chant of “Go large, go for ratings gold,” they kicked off the return of the Olympics to South Korea for the first time in 30 years, with the Games running through the closing ceremony February 25 after more than 2,400 hours of coverage by the Comcast-owned broadcaster.

As a part of the chilly competition, Katie Couric is back for her fourth Olympic opener on Friday, Mike Tirico is co-piloting the opening ceremony for the first time, Vice President Mike Pence is coming town to fly the flag, and a North Koran delegation will be there too including the influential sister of Kim Jong-un. The reality is these Olympics also come at an almost unprecedented intersection between politics and sport. As missile tests from Pyongyang in recent months have seen tensions rise and threats of “fire and fury” sizzle from the White House, the two Koreas have decided to field their best sportsmen and women in joint teams in the hope of calming things down.

Drawing from lessons learned from the Rio Summer Games in 2016 and the low-rated Sochi Winter Games in 2014, NBC also is bringing unprecedented scope to its 10th consecutive Olympics coverage.

Pushing the sheer number of hours of small-screen coverage to new heights, the Jim Bell-executive produced NBCUniversal effort also is bringing its primetime show live across America with events broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network and the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA for the run of the Games. The 89-commentator-strong contingent plans to break a record of its own with 1,800 hours of live streaming coverage via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. In fact, you can check out some sports already on the digital platforms.

Lindsey Vonn, Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin and siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani and nearly 3,000 other athletes from around the world will vie in 102 events across 15 sports, and NBC alone plans to have 176 hours of coverage. Part of that will include Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb co-anchoring Today live from South Korea. In NBC’s first Olympics coverage in decades without the now pink-slipped Matt Lauer, the newly minted Today duo will be joined by the dependable Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Willie Geist, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.

So with that, and taking into account that PyeongChang is 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles, here is NBCUniversal’s full TV schedule, subject to change:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

NBCSN

11 PM-2 AM ET: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training; Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

NBC

8-11:30 PM ET: Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE), Men’s Short Program, Pairs’ Short Program; Freestyle Skiing – Men’s & Women’s Moguls Competition

8:30 PM-midnight PT: Primetime Encore

2:08-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

2:38-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2-6 AM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. Norway, China vs. Switzerland

6-10 AM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE); China vs. South Korea; Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Competition

8-11:35 PM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland; Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (LIVE); Men’s Luge – Training

11:35 PM-1:30 AM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea (LIVE)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

NBC

8-11 PM ET/PT: Opening Ceremony

12:38-3:38 AM ET/PT: Primetime Encore

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10 (DAY 1)

NBC

3-6 PM ET: Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition; Short Track – Gold Medal Final; Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final; Men’s Luge – Singles Competition

8-11 PM ET/5-8:30 PM PT: Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE); Ice Dancing Short Dance; Ladies’ Short Program; Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final

11:30 PM-12:30 AM ET: Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE); Pairs’ Free Skate

12:30-3:30 AM ET/9:30 PM-12:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1-4 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2-5 PM ET: Women’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. China

5-7:35 AM ET: Short Track – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:35-11:30 AM: Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition

11:30 AM-1 PM ET: Men’s Luge – Singles Competition

1-5 PM ET: Women’s Speed Skating – 3,000m Gold Medal Final; Women’s Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final; Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

7-9:45 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

9:45 PM-1:30 AM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Finland; Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

1:30-2:40 AM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. South Korea

USA

7-9:30 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11 (DAY 2)

NBC

3-6 PM ET: Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final; Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final; Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

7-11 PM ET: Figure Skating – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Free Skate; Ladies’ Free Skate; Ice Dancing Free Dance; Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE); Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final; Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final; Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

11:35 PM-1 AM ET: Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

10 PM-2 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

2-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

5-9 AM ET: Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final; Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

1:30-5:30 PM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker; Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs; Medal Ceremonies

5:30-8 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

8-11:30 PM ET: Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

11:30 PM-2:40 AM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay); Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

USA

7-9:30 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12 (DAY 3)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final; Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final; Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

8-11:30 PM ET/5-9:05 PM PT: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE); Snowboarding; Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE); Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

12:05-2 AM ET: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE); Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

11:35 PM-3:05 AM PT: Primetime Encore

2-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

3:05-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5:10 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Japan (LIVE)

5:10-7 AM ET: Women’s Luge – Singles Competition (LIVE); Women’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7-11 AM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final; Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. South Korea (LIVE); Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

11 AM-3 PM ET: Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final; Men’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final; Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

5-8 PM ET: Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay); Olympic Ice

8-11:30 PM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay); Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)

11:30 PM-2:40 AM ET: Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE); Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (DAY 4)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final; Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs; Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

8-11:30 PM ET/5-9:05 PM PT: Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE); Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE); Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

12:05-1:30 AM ET: Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE); Short Track – Gold Medal Final

11:05 PM-2:35 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1:30-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

2:35-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs; Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Competition

7:10-9:30 AM: Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

9:30 AM-12:30 PM ET: Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final; Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs; Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

12:30-4:30 PM ET: Short Track – Gold Medal Final; Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match (replay)

4:30-7 PM ET: Medal Ceremonies; Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:10 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

12:30-2:30 AM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Match

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM- 2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (DAY 5)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final; Men’s Nordic Combined -Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final

8-11:30 PM ET/5-9:05 PM PT: Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE); Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

12:05-1:30 AM ET: Men’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Skeleton – Competition

11:05 PM-2:35 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1:30-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

2:35-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:30-6:30 AM ET: Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Nordic Combined -Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Skeleton – Training

6:30-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

9:30-11:30 AM ET: Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final; Women’s Skeleton – Training

11:30 AM-1:15 PM ET: Women’s Biathlon – 15km Gold Medal Final

1:15-5 PM ET: Women Curling – Denmark vs. Sweden; Medal Ceremonies

5-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:10 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

12:30-2:40 AM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

USA

2:30-5 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – South Korea vs. Japan (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey -Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Germany (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (DAY 6)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final; Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

8 PM- 12:30 AM ET/5-10:05 AM PT: Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE); Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE); Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition; Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

1:05-2 AM ET: Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final; Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

11:35 PM-4:05 AM PT: Primetime Encore

2-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

4:05-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Norway vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

7:10-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:30 AM-noon ET: Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final; Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

Noon-2 PM ET: Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

2-5 PM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy

5-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

11 PM-2:40 AM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden; Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

USA

2:30-5 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway

7:10-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 7)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final; Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final; Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

8 PM-midnight ET/5-9:35 PM PT: Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final; Women’s Skeleton – Competition

12:35-2 AM ET: Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final; Figure Skating – Men’s Postgame

11:35-3:35 AM PT: Primetime Encore

2-5 AM ET: Primetime Encore

3:35-5 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10-10:45 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Germany (LIVE); Women’s Skeleton – Competition

10:45 AM-2 PM ET: Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final; Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition; Medal Ceremonies

2-5 PM ET: Women’s Curling – South Korea vs. Switzerland

5-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:10 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

12:30-2:40 AM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Norway (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 8)

NBC

3-6 PM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition; Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final; Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

8-11 PM ET/5-8:30 PM PT: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE); Short Track – Gold Medal Finals; Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs; Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11:30 PM-1:30 AM ET: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE); Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

11 PM-2 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1:30-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

2-5 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden

7:10-10:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE); Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

10:30 AM-1:30 PM ET: Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final; Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final; Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

1:30-5:30 PM ET: Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs; Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final; Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:10 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

10:10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Germany vs. Norway (LIVE)

12:30-2:40 AM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

USA

2:30-5 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Norway

7:10-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Slovakia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 (DAY 9)

NBC

3-6 PM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final; Men’s Speed Skating -Team Pursuit Competition; Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

7 PM-midnight ET/4-9:35 PM PT: Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE); Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE); Women’s Speed Skating – 500m Gold Medal Final; Two-Man Bobsled – Competition; Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

12:35-2 AM ET: Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition

11:35 PM-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore

2-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland

7:10-10:15 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE); Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

10:15 AM-1 PM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final; Speed Skating; Women’s 500m Gold Medal Final; Men’s Team Pursuit Competition; Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

1-5 PM ET: Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final; Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:15 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

10:15 PM-1:30 AM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final; Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

7-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

4-7 PM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 (DAY 10)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final; Speed Skating; Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final; Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

8-11:30 PM ET/5-9:05 PM PT: Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

12:05-1 AM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

10:35 PM-2:05 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

2:05-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

1-4:30 AM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

4:30-7:10 AM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

7:10-11 AM ET: Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE); Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11 AM-12:30 PM ET: Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs; Speed Skating; Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final; Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

12:30-3:30 PM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada

3:30-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay); Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)

7-10:10 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training

10:10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

12:30-2:40 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (DAY 11)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final; Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

8 PM-12:30 AM ET/5-10:05 PM PT: Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE); Women’s Bobsled – Competition; Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)

1:05-2 AM ET: Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final; Short Track – Gold Medal Final

11:35 PM-4:05 AM PT: Primetime Encore

2-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

4:05-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

7:10-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

9:30 AM-noon ET: Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final; Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Noon-5 PM ET: Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final; Short Track – Gold Medal Final; Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

5-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:45 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:45 PM-2:40 AM ET: Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Great Britain, South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM- 2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (DAY 12)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals; Men’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

8-11 PM ET/5-8:35 PM PT: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE); Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs; Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

11:35 PM-12:30 AM ET: Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

10:05 PM-1:05 AM PT: Primetime Encore

12:30-3:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

1:05-4 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

7:10-10:45 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE); Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

10:45 AM-1:30 PM ET: Speed Skating – Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals; Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Finals

1:30-5 PM ET: Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain; Medal Ceremonies

5-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10:45 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

10:45 PM-2 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

USA

2:30-5 AM ET: Women’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

5-7:10 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Sweden vs. Norway

7:10-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (DAY 13)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final; Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

8-midnight ET/5-9:35 PM PT: Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE); Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

12:35-2 AM ET: Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Run (LIVE); Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

11:35 PM-3:35 AM PT: Primetime Encore

2-4:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

3:35-4:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2-5:20 AM ET: Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition; Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final; Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

5:20-7:45 AM ET: Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:4-10:45 AM ET: Short Track – Gold Medal Finals; Medal Ceremonies

10:45 AM-1:45 PM ET: Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

1:45-4:45 PM ET: Men’s Curling – Semifinal

4:45-7 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7-10 PM ET: Olympic Ice; Figure Skating – Ladies’ Free Program (LIVE)

10 PM-2 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay); Short Track – Gold Medal Final

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Men’s Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (DAY 14)

NBC

3-5 PM ET: Men’s Biathlon – 4×7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final; Figure Skating – Ladies’ Review

8-11 PM ET/5-8:35 PM PT: Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Four-Man Bobsled – Competition; Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

11:35 PM-1 AM ET: Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Finals

10:35 PM-1:35 AM PT: Primetime Encore

1-4 AM ET: Primetime Encore

1:35-4:35 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2-5 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

5-6:30 AM ET: Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6:30-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:30 AM-12:30 PM ET: Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

12:30-4 PM ET: Women’s Curling – Semifinal; Medal Ceremonies

4-8 PM ET: Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay); Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (replay); Olympic Ice

8 PM-midnight ET: Men’s Biathlon – 4×7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final; Women’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Midnight-3 AM ET: Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

CNBC

5-8 PM ET: Women’s Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-noon: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon-12:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily

12:30-1 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1-6 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6-6:30 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30-7 PM ET: Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7-11 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 PM-2 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24 (DAY 15)

NBC

3-6 PM ET: Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals; Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final

8-11 PM ET: Figure Skating Gala (LIVE); Four Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

8-11 PM PT: Primetime Encore

11:30 PM-12:30 AM ET: Primetime Plus Coverage

12:30-3:30 AM ET: Primetime Encore

12:30-3:30 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

3-6:30 AM ET: Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final

6:30-9:30 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

9:30-11 AM ET: Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

11 AM-2 PM ET: Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

2-4 PM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

4-7 PM ET: Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (replay); Olympic Ice

7-10:30 PM ET: Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:30 PM-2 AM ET: Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2-5 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5-7 AM ET: Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7-10 AM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 AM-1 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

1-7 PM ET: Olympic Channel News (OBS)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (DAY 16)

NBC

3-6 PM ET: Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

7-8 PM ET: Olympic Gold

8-10:30 PM ET: Closing Ceremony

8-10:30 PM PT: Primetime Encore

11:35 PM-3 AM ET: Primetime Encore

11:35 PM-3 AM PT: Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2-4 AM ET: Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

4-6 AM ET: Figure Skating – Gala (replay)

6-10 AM ET: Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (replay)