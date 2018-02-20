Crime drama series 100 Code, starring Dominic Monaghan and the late Michael Nyqvist, will premiere Tuesday May 29 at 10/9c on WGN America.

The Swedish-American thriller, created by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), and picked up by WGN America last year, follows the hunt for a serial killer who targets young, blonde and blue-eyed women, found dead in fields of flowers. Through a special arrangement with the NYPD, Detective Tommy Conley (Monaghan) is permitted to observe and advise the Stockholm PD, as he suspects a connection between a series of murders in New York and a death in Sweden. Upon arrival in Stockholm, he is paired with Mikael Eklund (Nyqvist), a Swedish cop with an aversion to American culture. Both detectives despise each other, but the two are quickly forced to resolve their differences as the mysterious killings continue. With the vicious killer still at large, Conley and Eklund embark on a hunt that leads the duo down a path of no return. Watch a trailer above.

100 Code joins WGN America’s other crime-focused series including the Anna Paquin-led mystery drama Bellevue and Shoot the Messenger, the political-crime thriller premiering on Monday, February 26.

The series is produced by 100 Code AB & Zen Productions in association with Fabrik Entertainment, Red Arrow Studios International and Strix Drama for Kanal 5 and Sky Deutschland. 100 Code is distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International and has sold to more than 100 territories including the UK (Sky Atlantic), Italy (Mediaset) and Scandinavia (HBO Nordics).