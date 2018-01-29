Dogwoof has acquired rights to Zikr: A Sufi Revival, a multiplayer, virtual reality documentary that premiered at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. The deal, its first of its kind for a VR docu in Park City, includes a funding component to support further development that will include an online version allowing multiple players to be networked at once. The distribution portion includes Dogwoof overseeing location based installations at international cultural centers, cinemas and museums.

Zikr, which bowed January 19 in Sundance’s New Frontier section, takes four participants on an interactive, VR journey into a world of ritual and music to explore the nature of faith alongside followers of Sufism, the mystical Islamic tradition. It aims to shed light on a misrepresented religion, revealing an Islamic practice of inclusion, acceptance, art, joy and understanding. Gabo Arora directed.

Jennifer Tiexiera produced the project created by Sensorium, Superbright and Tomorrow Never Knows in partnership with BoomGen Studios and 1001 Media. Executive producers are Reza Aslan, Mayhad Tousi, Mohab Tarek Khattab, Eva L. Burns and Cameron Brodie.