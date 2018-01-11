HBO said today that it will air a two-part documentary from Judd Apatow about the late comedian Garry Shandling in the spring.

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling, which clocks in a 4 1/2 hours and is described as epic in scope and intimate in detail, will premiere March 26 and 27 on the premium cabler.

The project features conversations with more than 40 of Shandling’s family and friends, including James L. Brooks, Jim Carrey, Sacha Baron Cohen, David Coulier, Jon Favreau, Jay Leno, Kevin Nealon, Conan O’Brien, Bob Saget, Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Silverman, and four decades’ worth of TV appearances, along with personal journals, private letters and candid home audio and video footage that reveal his brilliant mind and restless soul.

“You’re either the happiest person I know,” Apatow once told his friend and mentor, Garry Shandling, “or you’ve completely lost your mind.” Shandling responded, “That’s about right.”

The veteran comic actor died in 2016.

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling is directed and executive produced by Apatow and co-executive produced by Joe Beshenkovsky and Mike Bonfiglio. The supervising producer is Josh Church, and the docu was produced by Sam Fishell and Amanda Glaze.