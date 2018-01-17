YouTube has picked up global rights to the satirical hip-hop movie Bodied, directed and written by music video helmer Joseph Kahn and produced by Eminem, his manager and Def Jam Records CEO Paul Rosenberg.

Bodied follows Adam Merkin, a grad student who suddenly becomes a battle rapper, and whose success breeds outrage in Oakland’s underground hip-hop scene.

The film stars Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Shoniqua Shondai, Walter Perez, and Rory Uphold in addition to a number of notable battle rappers including Dizaster, Dumbfoundead, Hollow Da Don and media personality Charlamagne Tha God. Bodied is also co-written by former Toronto battle rapper Alex Larsen (aka Kid Twist). Adi Shankar and Jil Hardin are also producers.

YouTube will hold a sneak preview of Bodied during the Sundance Film Festival at the Holiday Theater on Sunday Jan. 21. A theatrical release will follow this year, in addition to subsequent play on YouTube Red. Bodied first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September where it won the Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award. The pic also won audience awards at AFI Fest and Fantastic Fest.

Kahn, Eminem, Dumbfoundead and Charlamagne Tha God are represented by ICM Partners, which also negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.