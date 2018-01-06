In September, CBS comedy Young Sheldon became the first new broadcast series to get a full-season order just two days after its big ratings debut. Now The Big Bang Theory spinoff is the first freshman series to get an early Season 2 renewal just two days after its strong return from holiday hiatus. CBS made the announcements ahead of its TCA presentation today.

Young Sheldon launched in September with a 3.8 rating in 18-49 and 17.2 million viewers in Live+same day to become the most-watched comedy premiere on CBS since 2011. This Thursday, the single-camera comedy drew a 3.3 in 18-49 and 16.17 million viewers (L+SD), surging from its last original in December and logging its best demo rating and largest audience since the premiere.

For the season, Young Sheldon is the #1 new comedy in viewers (16.17 million in most recent ratings) and adults 18-49 (3.3), and is the #2 comedy on television, behind only mothership The Big Bang Theory. It has posted the best retention for any show ever out of Big Bang and has the best delivery of any new comedy on any network since the 1999-2000 television season.

CBS

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on Big Bang. It features Big Bang‘s Sheldon Cooper (Armitage) at the age of 9, living with his family in east Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan co-star.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, who provides voiceover, and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.