The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan is leaving the drama of Genoa City behind. The actress has announced that she will be leaving the CBS soap opera after six years.

Egan, who played bad girl-turned-good Chelsea Lawson on the popular soap, took to Twitter to officially announce her exit after there were murmurings of her departure.

After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young & the Restless,” she tweeted. “I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow. This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family. To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn’t goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now.”

She received Daytime Emmy nominations for the role of Chelsea in 2013 and 2014. It also should be noted that in her farewell note, Egan says its “just goodbye for now” meaning that this may not be the end of her character. It is the soap opera world after all and no one is really “gone.”

Prior to The Young and the Restless, Egan played Annie on All My Children and appeared on Bones and Men at Work.

Egan’s departure is another casting shakeup in the soap opera world. Last week, it was announced that Genie Francis, who plays the iconic character of Laura Spencer, was bumped to recurring status.