EXCLUSIVE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who currently can be seen in 20th Century Fox’s The Greatest Showman, has signed on to star alongside Elle Fanning in James Mangold’s untitled Patty Hearst project for Fox 2000. Based on author Jeffrey Toobin’s bestseller, American Heiress, the story follows Patty, the heiress who was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and brainwashed into becoming a bank robber and spokesman for the radical group’s causes before serving 22 months behind bars.

Abdul-Mateen II will play Cin, the leader and founder of the SLA movement. Mangold, who is coming off of the success of Logan (grossed $616.8M worldwide), penned the script with FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson scribes Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander. Mangold is also producing the pic with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Colorforce.

Abdul-Mateen II will next be seen as villainous Black Manta in Warner Bros/DC’s hotly-anticipated Aquaman standalone starring Jason Momoa. The actor’s previous credits include Netflix’s The Get Down, Paramount’s Baywatch remake, and the indie drama, Sidney Hall, which also starred Fanning. He’s repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.