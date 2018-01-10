EXCLUSIVE: A week before the Sundance film fest kicks off, XYZ Films has bolstered its sales, content, and operations arms with the addition of Stacy Glassgold as VP International Sales and Pip Ngo as Director of Acquisitions and Sales.

Glassgold previously was VP Sales and Distribution at Myriad Pictures, where handled titles like Penelope Cruz’s The Queen of Spain and The Last Word with Amanda Seyfried and Shirley MacLaine. Her resume also includes a stint at QED International, where she handled Jason Bateman’s The Family Fang and Bill Murray-starrer Rock the Kasbah, as well as an associate producers on the Sundance pic The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete.

Ngo started his career working for Broadway producer Carole Shorenstein Hays on the Tony-winning revival of Fences. He previously served as a Senior Manager with Vimeo’s content team and worked at Sierra/Affinity, first on the film side and than in acquisitions and development for its former TV division. In addition, he has held positions at theatrical distribution startup Tugg and CAA’s Film Finance Group.

Ngo will be on hand at Park City with XYZ’s film, Mandy starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Panos Cosmatos. Glassgold will be on the ground for the Berlin Film Festival next month.