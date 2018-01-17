XLrator Media has picked up two documentaries for release by its Lifeframe label: The Giant Killer, about 4-foot-9 decorated Vietnam vet Richard Flaherty, and Where Have You Gone, Lou DiMaggio? about a stand-up comic who abruptly left the stage. Directed by David Yuzuk, Giant Killer follows the shortest person to serve in the U.S. military. Flaherty rose to become a Green Beret captain and received numerous medals, but his postwar life was shrouded in mystery before he died in a suspicious hit-and-run accident. It opens February 20. Director Brad Kuhlman’s Where Have You Gone, Lou DiMaggio? centers on the comic who was a regular at NYC’s Catch a Rising Star for four years in the 1980s before quitting stand-up for a TV writing career. It will hit theaters March 9.

Comedy Dynamics has acquired stoner comedy Game On and comedic documentary King Cnut. Shariya Lynn and Phillip Sebal directed Game On, the Maine Cannabis Film Festival’s People Choice Award winner about three stoner gamers (Brie Carter, Bryan Jansyn, Chuli Joy) who struggle to save the game store they operate rather than find themselves forced to abandon their slacker lifestyles and join the dreaded “real” world. Director Evandro Rosolen’s King Cnut comedian Dave Griffiths, who thought fashion industry giant French Connection new logo FCUK would be funnier as CNUT. He began printing and selling T-shirts with his take on the logo — until French Connection caught wind of it. The docu looks at how and big brands sometimes can be. No release date was announced for either pic.